There is hardly any cricket fan in the past three decades who would not have heard the "Sachin, Sachin!" chants, such is the aura of the batting great, Sachin Tendulkar. Making his India debut at the age of 16 in 1989, the right-handed batter turned out to be one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever witnessed. He called time on his cricket career in 2013 but even after that the fans don't miss out on the opportunity to chant his name whenever they spot the cricket legend.

A similar incident happended recently, when a video of fans chanting Sachin's name midflight went viral on social media. Tendulkar had boarded the flight and the fans could not control their emotions.

However, at that moment, Tendulkar failed to acknowledge the crowd as the sign to keep the seatbelts on was being shown, the batting legend later revealed. He said it in a tweet and thanked the fans for their love.

"Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now," wrote Tendulkar on the microblogging website while quoting the viral video of fans chanting his name on flight.

Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now https://t.co/ak4GYLjMi4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2022

It has been over nine years since the day Sachin retired from cricket but he still holds many records to his name. He has the most number of international centuries -- 100 -- to his name. He scored a record 51 Test hundreds and 49 in ODIs.

Tendulkar is also the top-run scorer in international cricket with a total of 34357 runs to his name. He is the leading run-getter in Test cricket with 15921 runs, and holds the same position in ODI cricket with 18426 runs.

