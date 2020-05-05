Watch: David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch In New TikTok Video, Cricketers In Splits

David Warner has shared another one of his TikTok gems on his official Instagram handle, and thrown down the gauntlet to Australian teammate Aaron Finch . The Australian left-hander put on a fine show, mimicking Michael Jackson's superhit 'Billie Jean' with a coffee cup in his hand. In his caption, Warner asked Finch to "better this", who duly accepted the challenge. Indian cricketers Wriddhiman Saha , Bipul Sharma, Vijay Shankar, all reacted with laughing emojis while Australian football star Tim Cahill also commented on the video.

Aaron Finch, commenting on the post, wrote: "Challenge accepted!". Warner replying to Finch told him that it had taken him 17 attempts to get it right.

Tim Cahill, who played for Premier League side Everton, tagged both Warner and Finch, writing: "Love this lads".

David Warner has been a man on a mission. The Australian cricketer has shared a slew of TikTok videos on his official Instagram page.

Having asked fans for help after his first TikTok video, Warner took matters into his own hands and went on a video-sharing spree, which ranged from singing famous songs to even dancing to Katrina Kaif's blockbuster 'item number'.

While some fans have loved every bit of Warner's non-cricketing skills, a few others like teammate Chris Lynn have taken this opportunity to troll the left-hander.

Pat Cummins too reacted to Warner's TikTok videos but made it amply clear he won't be seen doing that.

"You won't see me doing that but good on him. He's always high energy and he does have a funny side to himself, so I think you have seen it coming out in the few videos," said Cummins in a video posted on KKR's Twitter handle.

"But I'll tell you what, if we can back on tour and he's trying to put me into the leotard to fit in the video, I am not going to yes," Cummins added.