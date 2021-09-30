Cricket has seen plenty of bizarre dismissals since its inception and on Tuesday, another one was added to the list when Ayabulela Gqamane lost his wicket in a unique fashion during a T20 match. The incident occurred during a Provincial T20 Cup match between Knights and Titans, organised by Cricket South Africa (CSA). Gqamane, who was representing Titans, was sent back to the pavilion after hitting the off stump while attempting to play a late cut. CSA shared the highlight on Twitter and asked fans, "Is this the most bizarre way to ever be dismissed?"

Here is the video:

"He's invented a new way to get out"

Is this the most bizarre way to ever be dismissed?#T20KO #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jRAJgv88s1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 28, 2021

In the video, the batsman could be seen waiting very deep in his crease and he ends up smashing his off stump while trying to play a late cut to a slow wide delivery from the bowler. With Gqamane leaving for the pavilion, the commentator exclaimed, "He's invented a new way to get out".

One fan responded to the video and commented, "No. It's not the most bizarre. It's far from unique even. Bradman for example was out hit wicket at Brisbane 1947/48 when we stepped so far back to play the ball that he ended up hitting his stumps instead."

No. It's not the most bizarre. It's far from unique even. Bradman for example was out hit wicket at Brisbane 1947/48 when we stepped so far back to play the ball that he ended up hitting his stumps instead. — arnold (@_FifthBeatle) September 28, 2021

"Lol this hasn't happened in a professional game for a while, he is the first to hit his own stumps in a while", another fan wrote.

Lol this hasn't happened in a professional game for a while, he is the first to hit his own stumps in a while — pfizer'd chap (@100YearsL8ter) September 28, 2021

Another fan pointed out that this incident was different from other events of hit-wicket. The fan wrote, "I watched till about halfway. I've seen Lara step on his wicket too, but not one of those is the same as this where he hit the wicket with the bat during the execution of a normal shot. They were all stepped on or hit wicket because of losing balance."

I watched till about halfway. I've seen Lara step on his wicket too, but not one of those is the same as this where he hit the wicket with the bat during the execution of a normal shot. They were all stepped on or hit wicket because of losing balance. — @rno (@watsenaam) September 28, 2021

Titans ended up scoring 143 for eight in 20 overs on Tuesday. Knights chased the target down in 19.1 overs with six wickets to spare.