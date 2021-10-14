Marking his return from injury, Ben Stokes took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into his first training session. The England all-rounder had two screws and scar tissue removed from his left index finger after breaking it while playing in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2021 season in April. The ODI World Cup winner posted some videos, where he can be seen showcasing his variety of strokes. While posting the video, he also captioned it as, "It's casual clothes training on a Thursday...Generally my first ball back and this is what happened Then a bit of making sure I don't break my toe Then eventually hit a nice one Great to be back hitting balls".

Here is the video:

Stokes' IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) also shared a video of his training session on social media and called it "A sight for sore eyes."

England pacer Jofra Archer welcomed back his teammate and joked about the first delivery faced by Stokes. He commented on Stokes' post, "First ball might be 4 anyway (doesn't matter how they come)".

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler said, "Like riding a bike".

Stokes also took an indefinite break from cricket in July to concentrate on his mental health. Although he hasn't been in action, the cricketer retained his England contract.

Due to his absence, he was not included in England's Ashes squad and has also been omitted from the T20 World Cup roster. The showpiece event is scheduled to be played in Oman and the UAE from October 17.