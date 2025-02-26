The troubles that the Pakistan cricket team is experiencing are deep-rooted. Despite numerous changes in the board, management, selection committee and the players, the performances haven't improved for the cricketing fraternity's liking. Amid the intense chatter around the downfall of Pakistan cricket, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has offered his services to fix the problems in the Pakistan team within a year. Yograj, who runs a cricket academy, has trained many budding players over the years and has publicly offered to resurrect the Pakistan cricket team.

Yuvraj Singh's father remains a cricketing name that just doesn't mind mincing words. Upon seeing the greats of the game like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and other ridiculing Pakistan's current team, Yograj asked them to leave their studios and organise camps to help the team instead.

"Such big players like Wasim Akram-saying such disgusting things? And people around him are laughing. They should be ashamed. Shoaib Akhtar, such a big player-you are comparing Pakistan's players with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Wasim ji, you are sitting there and making money, no? Go back to your country and conduct a camp. I want to see which of you greats can help Pakistan win a World Cup. If not, resign," Yograj Singh told SportsNext.

While offering his services to fix the problems in Pakistan cricket, Yograj said that it's easy to talk in the commentary box but tough to go in the ground and correct things.

"If I go there (to Pakistan), I will make the team better within a year. You will all remember me. It's all about passion. Yograj Singh gives 12 hours a day for training. You have to dedicate your blood and sweat to your countrymen, your players.

"Talking big while sitting in the commentary box doesn't make a difference," he added.

Yograj lashed out at the greats of Pakistan cricket for using 'harsh words' at the current set of players, saying such comments would further pull their morale down.

"So many Pakistan players are there, sitting outside and talking about the team -- it doesn't paint a good picture. Have you ever seen ex-Indian players using such harsh words for their own team? It has a big effect. At a time when your players are low on confidence and the team's morale is going down, if they hear what you all are saying, they will be under even more pressure. You are all legends-they will listen to you," Yograj said.

"I am saying this to everyone. All these players came because of Imran Khan. Today, is there anyone like him to mentor youngsters? Tell Wasim Akram ji, Waqar Younis ji, and Shoaib Akhtar ji-you keep talking about talent. Pakistan is full of talent. You were also identified once. Someone helped you become good cricketers.

"I don't like anyone from any country using such words for their own players"