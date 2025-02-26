Afghanistan vs England Live Streaming Champions Trophy: With a loss already in the books for both sides, another defeat could severely dent their chances of progressing to the knockout stage, making this a virtual do-or-die contest. England came into the tournament with high expectations but were left stunned in their opening match against Australia. England and Afghanistan have faced off three times in ODIs, all in the last three editions of the ICC World Cup. England dominated the 2015 and 2019 encounters with nine-wicket and 150-run victories, respectively. However, Afghanistan turned the tables in 2023 with a stunning 69-run win.

When will the Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

The Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, February 25.

Where will the Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match be held?

The Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

