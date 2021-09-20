Virat Kohli on Sunday sent the cricketing world into another spin after announcing that he will be stepping down as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain at the end of the IPL 2021 season. His announcement came a day before RCB's first match of the UAE leg where they face Kolkata Knight Riders. Aside from being RCB's first match of IPL 2021 in the UAE, Monday's encounter against Eoin Morgan's KKR has special significance for Virat Kohli. It will be the RCB skipper's 200th game in the Indian Premier League, all of which have been in Bengaluru colours.

Ahead of Kohli's 200th IPL game, his RCB teammates and staff members congratulated India's batting genius on his massive feat and also revealed what makes him special.

"'Biscuit', congratulations on your 200th game for RCB. It's a wonderful achievement and we are very privileged to be out there with you. When we go out for your 200th game, we will celebrate you because you are an absolute legend for this team. We don't always tell you that but we really appreciate everything you do for this team," AB de Villiers said in a video posted on RCB's official Twitter handle.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli's 200th IPL match for RCB



The RCB family congratulates Virat on his 200th IPL match and the ones who have seen him from close quarters tell us what makes him special. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/kqTXRLABo7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 20, 2021

"Congratulations Virat bhai. Obviously, an outstanding achievement -- 200 games for the same franchise. Shows loyalty, shows commitment to RCB. The one thing I really love and stands out for me is the fact you always play for the team. You are incredibly selfless in terms of the way you operate," said Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations RCB and also the current head coach.

"Congratulation Virat bhaiya. Please keep motivating youngsters like me who follow you," said RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj.

"What a stupendous achievement. I think, he's born to break records and this is another milestone in his tremendous career. I wish him all the best and I hope, it becomes 400," said Shankar Basu, RCB's strength and conditioning coach.

Promoted

"He certainly surprised me. You see all the boisterous, loud and gestures from afar but you never really see the person behind all that. To get to know him a little bit better and a little bit more in-depth. Playing under him has been awesome and to see how much he cares and how much he enjoys being out there with the guys has been really good and real eye opener to see the person behind the genius that is Virat," said Australian star Glenn Maxwell.

Kohli will be hoping his last season as RCB captain ends in glory and the team can finally get their hands on the IPL trophy. RCB are currently in third position in the points table with 10 points from seven games and a win over KKR will put them level on points with the top teams in Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, respectively.