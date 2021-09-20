Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a nightmare start in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they lost five of their first seven games. Before the tournament was halted midway, KKR were languishing at seventh place on the IPL 2021 points table. With their star overseas players in red-hot form ahead of the resumption of the T20 league, the forced break might just help Morgan to change the fortune of his side. Their star all-rounder Andre Russell is coming fresh off a successful campaign with the bat in the Caribbean Premier League where he smashed the fastest half-century in the history of the tournament achieving the milestone off just 14 deliveries.

The Kolkata-based franchise will be without the most expensive player in IPL history -- Pat Cummins, as the Australian pulled out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

KKR roped in Tim Southee as replacement for Cummins for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Here are the XI players we feel who might take the field for KKR vs RCB:

Shubman Gill: The young India opening batsman had to miss the England Test series due to an injury but he is back and will be looking to provide a solid start to KKR.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi is expected to partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order. The 30-year-old already has 187 runs next to his name at a strike rate of over 135 this season.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana had a taste of international cricket recently when he made his debut against Sri Lanka. The young left-hander has scored two half-centuries already in IPL 2021 and will be looking to carry on the good showing.

Dinesh Karthik: The India wicketkeeper-batsman needs to come good for KKR with the bat if the Kolkata-based franchise have to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament. Karthik has scored just 138 runs from seven games so far in IPL 2021 and he would like to put in a strong performance against RCB.

Eoin Morgan: The KKR skipper was not at his best in the first-half of IPL 2021. The team will need the England white-ball captain to stand up and deliver to better their chances of making it to the play-offs.

Andre Russell: The West Indies all-rounder is in fine form and KKR will rely on him to get quick runs and chip in with the ball to make crucial breakthroughs. Russell is expected to be the floater in the batting line-up.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine was left out of the West Indies T20 World Cup squad and he will be looking to put in a solid performance in IPL 2021. Narine can also be used as a pinch hitter to make use of the fielding restrictions early on in the match.

Varun Chakravarthy: After making his T20I debut earlier this year vs Sri Lanka, the mystery spinner was named in India's 15-man T20 World Cup squad. Chakravarthy has picked up seven wickets so far in IPL 2021 and will lead the spin department.

Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand pacer is likely to take the new ball in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Promoted

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna provided KKR with early breakthroughs during the first-half of the tournament and he might partner Lockie Ferguson in the pace department.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Pawan Negi: It is a call that Morgan and KKR management have to take after assessing the conditions. The odds are in favour of Pawan Negi as he can also chip in the with the bat, if needed.