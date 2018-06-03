 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: After Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Urges Fans To Support Indian Football

Updated: 03 June 2018 21:29 IST

In his post, Tendulkar highlighted the importance of the nation standing behind their team.

Watch: After Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Urges Fans To Support Indian Football
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virat Kohli both asked fans to support Indian football (File Image) © AFP

A day after India captain Virat Kohli urged fans to come out and support Indian football, legend Sachin Tendulkar echoed the same sentiments. Tendulkar posted a heartfelt 45-second video on his official Twitter account requesting the Indian fans to come out in numbers to support their athletes. "C'mon India... Let's fill in the stadiums and support our teams wherever and whenever they are playing. @chetrisunil11 @IndianFootball", Tendulkar captioned on Twitter. In his post, Tendulkar highlighted the importance of the nation standing behind their team. "It is really important that all of us stand behind them. Our athletes go through rigorous training sessions to bring laurels to our nation. The dream is to represent the nation and it is India", he said.

He also requested everyone to stand behind their athletes who represent the country. "Guys we must stand behind our athletes to support them because getting support from all the well-wishers, it is the best tonic an athlete can have. Let's stand behind our team and support them. Come on team India, this is our time to show our support to all our athletes. And we wish all the athletes very best", Tendulkar added.

Earlier, Kohli had asked fans to look at India football skipper Sunil Chhetri's post and make an effort to support football in the country. Chhetri, also in a video message, pleaded to fans across the country to back the Indian football team and to go watch matches in the stadium. Chhetri pleaded with football fans in the country that passionately follow European clubs to "abuse us, criticise us but please come to watch the Indian national team play."

Chhetri's comments came a day after he scored a hat-trick that helped India outclass Chinese Taipei 5-0 in Mumbai in the Intercontinental Cup. However, reports in the Indian media suggested a disastrous turnout for the match with the official figures saying that just 2,569 fans were present at the stadium to watch India's win.

India take on Kenya in their second match on Monday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Comments
Topics : Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli India Football Team Sunil Chhetri Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar requested all fans to support Indian football
  • Kohli and Chhetri pleaded with fans to support Indian football
  • Chhetri asked fans to go watch Indian football team play in stadiums
Related Articles
Watch: After Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Urges Fans To Support Indian Football
Watch: After Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Urges Fans To Support Indian Football
MS Dhoni Hosts Sachin Tendulkar
MS Dhoni Hosts Sachin Tendulkar's Die Hard Fan Sudhir Gautam For Lunch
Rashid Khan Floored By Sachin Tendulkar
Rashid Khan Floored By Sachin Tendulkar's Take About His Bowling
Virat Kohli Betters Sachin Tendulkar In Chasing Down Totals, Says Shane Warne
Virat Kohli Betters Sachin Tendulkar In Chasing Down Totals, Says Shane Warne
Sachin Tendulkar Had Thought His First Test Innings Would Be His Last
Sachin Tendulkar Had Thought His First Test Innings Would Be His Last
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.