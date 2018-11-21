Wasim Jaffer Becomes The First Player To Reach 11,000 Runs In Ranji Trophy

Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday achieved a feat that no other player has done before. In a Round 3, Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Baroda, Wasim Jaffer (11,056*) became the first player to reach the 11,000 run-mark in Ranji Trophy . He achieved the landmark when he on 97 on the second day of the Round 3, Elite Group A match. The second best in the list is Amol Muzumdar with 9,202 runs under his belt. Vidarbha opting to bat, lost opener Sanjay Ramaswamy for 3 Lukman Meriwala struck early for Baroda. However, Jaffer and Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal steadied their innings. Fazal (151) and Jaffer strung together a mammoth 300-run partnership to motor Vidarbha's innings forward.

Jaffer, however, was run-out shortly after he reached the 150-run mark. Jaffer also became the first batsman in Ranji Trophy to go past the 10,000-run mark.

Apart from Fazal and Jaffer, Akshay Wadkar scored 102 runs off 156 runs for Vidarbha.

In the list of highest run-getters in Ranji Trophy, Devendra Bundela is placed third with 9,201 runs. Mithun Manhas follows him with 8,554 runs and Hrishikesh Kanitkar is placed fifth with 8,059 runs.

Earlier this year, during Irani Cup, Jaffer had become the first Indian and the oldest Asian, at 40, to register a 250-plus score in a first-class inning.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who has 25,834 runs under his belt, currently leads the list of India's all-time leading first-class scorers.

The Vidarbha batsman had also become the fifth Indian batsman to score a double century at the age of 40.

The all-time leading run-scorers in Indian domestic cricket is Sunil Gavaskar (25,834), Sachin Tendulkar (25,396), Rahul Dravid (23,794), VVS Laxman (19,730) and Vijay Hazare (18,740).

Jaffer is placed eighth on the list of most first-class hundreds with 53, as Gavaskar leads the list with 81 centuries.