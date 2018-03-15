Irani Cup: Run-Machine Wasim Jaffer Breaks Flurry Of Records

Wasim Jaffer's run-scoring prowess in the domestic circuit is far from coming to an end. A veteran of the game, Jaffer on Thursday, achieved a major landmark during the second day of Irani Cup match between Vidarbha and Rest of India. The right-handed batsman surpassed the 18,000-run mark to become the sixth Indian to feature on the coveted list. Not only this, Jaffer also became the first Indian and the oldest Asian, at 40, to register a 250-plus score in a first-class innings. By doing so, he is placed sixth on the list of India's all-time leading first-class scorers. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who has 25834 runs under his belt, leads the list. The Vidarbha batsman also became the fifth Indian batsman to score a double century at the age of 40.