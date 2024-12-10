Pakistan cricket great Wasim Akram surprised his countrymen with an appearance during a recent Coke Studio event. With the Champions Trophy in his hand, Akram thanked the audience for remaining seated at the venue, as he narrated the high expectations he has for next year's event. Though the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to confirm the model in which the tournament will be held, as well as its schedule, Akram seemed confident of hosting the entire tournament in the country next year.

"I would like to thank everyone. Your passion is typical Pakistani passion. This is the Champions Trophy which is happening in Pakistan," Akram said. Further during his speech, the legendary speedster said that "Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy".

The future of the Champions Trophy has been left in doubt after India held its stance of not sending the men's team to Pakistan for next year's marquee event, citing "security concerns." On the other hand, Pakistan has stayed adamant about hosting the entire tournament without the prospect of a hybrid model.

After weeks of stalemate, recent reports have suggested a potential breakthrough has been made over the future of the Champions Trophy.

According to recent reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly reached an in-principle agreement to adopt a hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in Pakistan or India until 2027.

This model would allow both nations to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue. Although sources confirmed the agreement to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB, the official host of the 2025 Champions Trophy, has not publicly commented, only that discussions are ongoing.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the agreement was reportedly reached after meetings between new ICC Chair Jay Shah and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai.

These discussions took place alongside a courtesy board meeting arranged by Shah during his visit to the ICC headquarters in his new role. A formal Board meeting to discuss the Champions Trophy was scheduled for Saturday, but the meeting was postponed.

