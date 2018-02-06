 
Wasim Akram Defies Age, Dismisses Shoaib Malik In Friendly Match

Updated: 06 February 2018 17:51 IST

Wasim Akram, one of the best fast bowlers ever, showed that class is permanent.

Wasim Akram has a total of 916 wickets and 6,615 runs in international cricket © Twitter

More than 14 years since he called time on his career, Pakistan great Wasim Akram showed the world that he still possesses the skills to trouble a current batsman. Fondly called as the 'Sultan of Swing', the 51-year-old showcased his magical spell with the ball in Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans' exhibition match. During his spell, he bowled some swinging deliveries to present Pakistan cricketers Imran Nazir and Shoaib Malik. Although, Imran managed to survive the ferocious spell but Shoaib was caught behind just after scoring two runs.

Akram was playing a T-10 exhibition match leading Sultan XI, who were pitted against Malik's Toofan XI. The first delivery which Malik missed was swinging outside off and the batsman was lucky to not have nicked.

However, lady luck evaded Malik the second time and he edged the next ball, which was wider than the previous one, straight to the wicketkeeper.

Both players were seen smiling considering Akram managed to beat Malik years after his retirement.

Players from the Sultan XI gathered around to congratulate the bowling legend who was equally delighted with the wicket.

Akram had a prolific record with the ball taking 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI scalps to his name. He made his Test debut against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland in 1985.

