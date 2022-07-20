India all-rounder Washington Sundar had a dream start to his County Championship debut for Lancashire as he got Northamptonshire captain Will Young's wicket with just his second delivery of the match. The New Zealand batter was caught behind as he tried to cut a short delivery from Sundar. The Northamptonshire opener fell for just 2 runs. The off-spinning all-rounder's day got even better as he went on to take four wickets to help reduce Northamptonshire to 218/7 at Stumps on Day 1 at the County Ground in Northampton.

After Young's wicket, Sundar trapped South African batter Ryan Rickleton leg-before for 22 with a delivery that came in with the arm.

Half-centurion Rob Keogh was next to go as he got a thick edge trying to drive the off-spinner through the off-side. Luke Wells took a brilliant reflex catch at slips.

His brilliant debut day continued as he trapped Tom Taylor LBW as he looked to play the reverse-sweep and missed.

Watch: All of Washington Sundar's dismissals on Day 1 of his County debut

Sundar finished the day with figures of 4/69 from 20 overs.

Northamptonshire wicketkeeper Lewis McManus is keeping the team in the hunt for a decent total as he finished the day unbeaten on 59. He is the top-scorer for the team in the first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were also in action in the County Championship as Sussex took on Middlesex.

Pujara, captaining Sussex in the absence of the injured Tom Haines, continued his brilliant form as he hit another century and finished the day unbeaten on 115.

While Umesh Yadav could not take a wicket for Middlesex, he was their most economical bowler of the day, giving away just 42 runs in 18 overs.