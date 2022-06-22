Lancashire Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of India all-rounder Washington Sundar for the upcoming 50-over Cup, and a number of County Championship games, depending on his fitness. Sundar, who has already represented India in all three international formats, will join the Lancashire squad next month following the approval of his work visa. The all-rounder is currently following a period of rehabilitation with the BCCI, having suffered an injury during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season.

"Lancashire Cricket is delighted to confirm the signing of Indian international, Washington Sundar. Following the approval of his UK visa, Washington, will arrive in the country and link up with his new teammates at Emirates Old Trafford next month," Lancashire Cricket said in a statement.

Sundar also expressed his excitement after joining Lancashire, saying that playing County cricket for the first time would be great learning curve for him.

"I am extremely excited to play county cricket for the first time with Lancashire Cricket. To play in English conditions will be a great experience for me and I can't wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford," he said.

"I would like to thank both Lancashire Cricket and the BCCI for allowing this opportunity happen and I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad next month."

Sundar will become the sixth Indian player to play for Lancashire, joining the likes of Farokh Engineer, Murali Kartik, Dinesh Mongia, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly.

So far, Sundar has played four Tests, as many ODI and 31 T20Is for Team India.