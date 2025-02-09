New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra suffered serious injury while fielding during the side's ODI Tri-Nation Series match vs Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday. Khushdil Shah played a slog-sweep on the third ball of the 38th over of the New Zealand innings which was bowled by spinner Michael Bracewell. Rachin, who was stationed at deep square leg, went for the catch but completely missed the sight of the ball. Before he could spot it, the ball hit Rachin right on his face and the player fell on the ground. Such serious was the blow that he even started bleeding before he was rushed off the ground, with presumably an ice pack placed on his forehead to stop the bleeding.

A tough moment on the field for Rachin Ravindra as an attempted catch turned into an unfortunate injury.



Get well soon, Rachin! pic.twitter.com/34dB108tpF — FanCode (@FanCode) February 8, 2025

Glenn Phillips slammed his maiden century and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets to help New Zealand register a clinical 78-run win over Pakistan in the opening match of the Tri-Nation Series in Lahore.

Phillips slammed 106 not out off 74 balls, with the help of seven sixes and six boundaries to help the Blackcaps post an impressive 330 for 6 in 50 overs before Santner's 3 for 41 helped the visitors dismiss Pakistan for 252 in 47.5 overs. South Africa are the third team in the series, which is being played ahead of the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

After the match, winning team captain Mitchell Santner said, "Glenn's brilliant knock and his partnership with Bracewell gave us the much-needed momentum. We were looking at something around 280-300 at one point. The Pakistani bowlers bowled really well and it needed a special knock from Glenn to take us to 330. There was a bit of assistance for the spinners and that was nice.

"The big wicket of Fakhar helped us to keep chipping away in the middle overs. It looked tough in the powerplay. I guess it's never easy when Babar and Fakhar are batting together. We were able to put in the squeeze in the middle overs. The conditions in Karachi are a little different and we know how good Pakistan are. (On Bracewell's catch) He has got very big hands and he made it look simple."