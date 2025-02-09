Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Australia from 211/8 in Galle.
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Australia from 211/8 in Galle. Currently, Kusal Mendis is standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts lead by 54 runs. Earlier, former captain Angelo Mathews scored a gritty 76, while Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on 48 at the close of the day's play. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon shared seven wickets between them to dent Sri Lanka once again. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2025, Feb 06, 2025
Day 4 | Match Ended
SL
257&231
AUS
414&75/1 (17.4)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
SL vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates
Coming to the match, yet another game where Australia strut their dominance yet again, with both bat and ball. After losing the toss, they kept the Lankans to 257 and then put on another masterclass with the bat, posting 414. Steven Smith enjoyed his purple catch, getting conecutive Test hundreds and becoming the leading century maker in Asia in Tests as an Aussie while the others, though not quite displaying a repeat of the first Test, managed to hang in for small but meaningful stands. Alex Carey was excellent, getting his first Test ton in 2-and-a half years and he will hope that he gets more chances to bat higher in the order in future. Once the lead of 157 was earned, it was always a question of whether it will be another innings defeat or will the Aussies get to bat again and they made a short work of the run chase.
Spare a thought for Dimuth Karunaratne. It is his final Test. He would have loved to end his career with a win but unfortunately, it could not happen for him. However, in terms of personal highs, he ends as Sri Lanka's fourth highest run getter, with 7222 runs at an average of 39.25, with 16 centuries. As a captain, he averaged 49.86 with the bat and his greatest point in his thrilling career as a skipper has to be the 2-0 series win in South Africa, in 2019. Additionally, since January 2015, Karunaratne scored 6276 runs in Tests as an opener, the most by any batter, at an average of 40.75. Wow, to do that for a decade - amazing. Take a bow, Dimuth. A sad way to finish your career but wish you all the very best in the next phase of your life.
A Test series win in the Island nation for Australia after 14 years. Without a doubt, they showed strong technicalities but one has to praise the coaching staff and management for picking the players for this series. If they picked an enterprising Sam Konstas to rattle a hot Jasprit Bumrah at the MCG, they went with experience in these turning conditions, taking the punt to push Travis Head to open. It worked at the MCG and it has worked in Galle, that too, twice. Fourth successive Test win for the Aussies and going a bit further, they have now been unbeaten for the last 6 Tests.
AUSTRALIA WIN THE SECOND TEST MATCH BY 9 WICKETS! A clean sweep for them as they have executed their plans to perfection right from day one and they will next play the WTC FINAL against SOUTH AFRICA. Tossed up, around middle, Marnus Labuschagne comes forward and nudges it towards square leg for a single and hits the winning runs.
Similar ball, this time Marnus works it through mid-wicket. The timing is excellent and perhaps Labuschagne thinks it will be a boundary and runs the first one a touch slowly. He gets down to the other end and turns, looks up and sees the fielder get to the ball. Stops but then sees Khawaja charge across and resumes running for the second. Makes it in comfortably in the end. A run more needed for the win now.
A touch short, around off, spinning in, Labuschagne stays back and nudges it to the leg side.
Full, aound leg stump, Marnus Labuschagne sweeps it fine but straight to short fine leg.
Well done, Dhananjaya de Silva! In his last Test and the last inning, Dimuth Karunaratne has been given the ball. What a touching moment. Reminds us of what MS Dhoni did with Sourav Ganguly in the latter's last Test. Excellent gesture. Karunaratne will bowl off spin.
Flighted up, around off, Usman Khawaja defends it off the front foot. Australia need just 3 runs.
Floated up, around off, Usman Khawaja strides forward and blocks it off towards cover.
Tossed up, just outside off, Marnus Labuschagne comes forward and dabs it towards backward point and calls for two but is sent back by Usman Khawaja and gets a single only.
On middle and leg, Marnus Labuschagne goes back to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
Full, on middle, Khawaja whips this through mid-wicket and has enough time to come back for the third. Just a hit away from the win now.
Howzzat for LBW? Not out. Howzzat for a catch then? Not given. Okay, then review taken. No real celebration in the Sri Lankan camp with Dhananjaya de Silva just smiling, resigningly. It was a full ball outside off and Usman Khawaja looked to sweep. The ball went off something and the bowler and keeper immediately appealed for LBW. Meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva made a brilliant one-handed diving stop to his right and appealed for the catch as well. With both not given and not having much to lose, he signalled for the review. UltraEdge did not detect any bat, indicating that the ball went off the pad but Ball Tracking showed the impact to be well outside off. For the record, Sri Lanka have only 1 review left.
Comes around the wicket, flighted up, around middle, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it towards mid on off the front foot.
Floated up, around leg, Marnus Labuschagne comes forward and pads it away.
Tossed up, much fuller, around middle, Marnus Labuschagne stays low and digs it out towards square leg.
Outside leg, Marnus looks to sweep but misses. The keeper is blinded and misses the ball as well and by the time short fine leg can cut it off, two byes are taken. This stand is worth 30 now.
Fuller on middle, watchfully defended.
FOUR! Top shot. This innings may not be a big thing regarding a big score to enhance Marnus Labuschagne's career, but to spend some time in the middle will give a big boost to his confidence. With Webster, Konstas and McSweeney in the reckoning and Cameron Green expected to be fit for the World Test Championship final, the calls are getting louder by every match to drop Labuschagne from the side. It is all about confidence and this shot shows he is not short of that. Full, on middle and leg, Labuschagne comes forward and whips it efficiently with his wrists, getting it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 9 more runs needed to win now.