Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Australia from 211/8 in Galle. Currently, Kusal Mendis is standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts lead by 54 runs. Earlier, former captain Angelo Mathews scored a gritty 76, while Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on 48 at the close of the day's play. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon shared seven wickets between them to dent Sri Lanka once again. (Live Scorecard)