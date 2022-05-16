Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash late Saturday evening and the cricket fraternity is still reeling from this news. Symonds, known as a team man, bailed Australia out on many occasions and went on to play 26 Tests, 14 T20Is and 198 ODIs. The right-handed batter could change the complexion of the game with the bat, ball or in the field. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to the Australian before the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Speaking on Star Sports before the game, Harbhajan said: "Well, obviously we have lot of history. Thanks to IPL and Mumbai Indians for putting both of us together in one dressing room. Once I got to know him, such a lovely human being he was. We became very good friends, we used to laugh, share lot of stories and he was someone I could call at 2:30 am in the morning and say, 'hey mate, what are you up to? Let's meet' and he would be up for it. I was so shocked when I woke up in the morning and saw my phone, I was shattered to see Andrew is no more."

"I still cannot believe, such a strong guy. Whatever has happened, is a very sad thing. My condolences to his family, friends and everyone. It is a loss for all of us, he left us and wherever you are mate, rest in peace and you will be missed," he said further.

Symonds was a gun fielder and batters were always cautious while going for a quick run whenever he was around. Symonds was a crucial member of Australia's 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

The right-handed batter represented Queensland for 17 seasons in domestic cricket and talking about County, he represented Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey.

In the Indian Premier League, Symonds played for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. Symonds played his first international game (ODI) in 1998 but had to wait six more years to play a Test match.