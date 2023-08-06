Roped in as one of the experts for The Hundred 2023, Dinesh Karthik is creating a great buzz as a commentator and analyst. The Indian cricketer doesn't seem to be in the national team's plans anymore, and he has already hinted on what career opportunities he likely to embark upon post-retirement. In England for The Hundred campaign, Karthik is getting opportunities to take a close look at Pakistani cricketers in action. Lavishing huge praise on Pakistan's speedster Haris Rauf, Karthik revealed how highly he rates him, having seen him emerge as one of the finest bowlers in the world despite playing just tennis ball cricket a few years ago.

"A few years ago, he was playing tennis ball cricket. Gets picked up by the Qalandars, becomes a part of their team, and academy and then goes on to play the league and then has obviously gone on to do so well for Pakistan. He is arguably one of the better white ball bowlers going around in world cricket now, especially at the death," Karthik said on Sky Sports.

Chatter around the Pakistan team and its players started to gain momentum ever since the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022 came out. The players of the two teams are set to square-off against each other not just in the ODI World Cup but also in the Asia Cup which is to start this month.

While the Indian team is considered to have a stronger batting unit, Pakistan's bowling composition is regarded among the best in the world. Not just Haris Rauf but Shaheen Afridi is another pacer who has a big reputation in world cricket.

With India and Pakistan set to face other multiple times in the coming months, the excitement among fans is huge.