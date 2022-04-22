After having made an impressive Test debut against New Zealand last year, England pacer Ollie Robinson saw himself embroiled in controversy as some unsavoury tweets posted by him between 2012 and 2014 resurfaced online. The cricketer received plenty of criticism, was fined 3,200 pounds and also handed an eight-game suspension by the country's Cricket Discipline Committee. Almost a year since then, the 28-year-old opened up about the incident to Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. The bowler revealed that he questioned his personality and understood why people were shocked.

He said, "When the tweets resurfaced. I felt like I was different already. But I looked at myself and thought: 'Do I still have those views? Am I still that person?'"

"I might have turned a corner four or five years ago, but have I really got better? Are there bits of those tweets that are still in me?"

Promoted

"I was living a bit of a drunk life back then. My parents had divorced, and I was going out three or four times a week with my mates, joy-riding at night, living a different life to that person I feel I am now. I understand why people were shocked."

Robinson has represented England in nine Tests and has taken 39 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.