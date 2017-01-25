 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virender Sehwag's Son Is MS Dhoni Fan, Dad Happily Shares His Sketch On Twitter

Updated: 25 January 2017 18:27 IST

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and shared a sketch by his elder son Aaryavir, of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing a pull shot.

Virender Sehwag's Son Is MS Dhoni Fan, Dad Happily Shares His Sketch On Twitter
Virender Sehwag shared his son's sketch of MS Dhoni on Twitter © Virender Sehwag/Facebook

Virender Sehwag, famed for dominating the cricket field with his destructive shot-making, is now scoring heavily with his humour and wit on Twitter. He took to the medium again on Wednesday and shared a sketch by his elder son Aaryavir, of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing a pull shot. With the sketch, Sehwag Sr. also posted a picture of the same shot being played by Dhoni. With the split image of these two shots, he tweeted, "Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir. Even in this sketch, Maahi maar raha hai.#JaiNataraj."

'Maahi maar raha hai' is a famous dialogue of a biopic on Dhoni - The Untold Story, where Dhoni's character was played by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film had showed Dhoni's initial struggles, from being a Railway ticket collector to the captain of the Indian cricket team, running through what problems he had to face on his way to become the batsman and cricketer that he was now become.

virender sehwag sonVirender Sehwag's sons with south Africa cricketer AB Devilliers. Photo Credit: Facebook

The former Indian batsman was one of the liveliest characters on the pitch. He revolutionised the role of the opener in Test cricket and attracted more crowds to the game.

Sehwag was also the only Indian batsman to score a Test triple-century before Karun Nair joined him in the elite list during the just-concluded Test series with England.

virender sehwag sonVirender Sehwag's sons Aaryavir and Vedant during WWE held in New Delhi. Photo Credit: BCCI

Now he is doing something similar off the field, Sehwag is famous on Twitter, which the legendary batsman uses to 'target' celebrities.

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag's son Aryavir made MS Dhoni's sketch playing a pull shot
  • Viru shared it on Twitter and wrote 'Maahi Mar Raha Hai'
  • Aaryavir is nine years old
Related Articles
How Virender Sehwag Contributed To Wriddhiman Saha's Double-Century
How Virender Sehwag Contributed To Wriddhiman Saha's Double-Century
Virender Sehwag to Head Kings XI Punjab's Cricket Operations And Strategy
Virender Sehwag to Head Kings XI Punjab's Cricket Operations And Strategy
Virender Sehwag Applauds Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni In Unique Style
Virender Sehwag Applauds Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni In Unique Style
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.