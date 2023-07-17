During his 14-year international career, former India batter Virender Sehwag changed the way how Test cricket was played and perceived. With minimal footwork but maximum intent, Sehwag scored runs for fun in the longest format of the game. He was far ahead of the time, and was known for playing T20 cricket in Tests. He played 104 Tests for India, scoring 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34, which included two triple-hundreds. However, in a stunning revelation, former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has said Sehwag was the easiest to dismiss.

However, Naved-ul-Hasan admitted that Dravid was the most difficult batter he bowled to.

"Sehwag was the easiest to dismiss and the most difficult to bowl at was Rahul Dravid," Naved-ul-Hasan said on Nadir Ali's podcast.

In 251 ODIs, Sehwag accumulated 8,273 runs at an average of 35.05 and scored 15 hundreds apart from hitting 38 fifties. His last ODI was against Pakistan at Kolkata in January 2013.

In 19 Twenty20 Internationals, he managed 394 runs with two half-centuries.

He has been a part of two World Cup winning teams under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership --- 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Naved-ul-Hasan, on the other hand, played in 74 ODIs and took 110 wickets at an average of 29.28. More than half those wickets came against India and West Indies.

However, he only played nine Tests and four T20Is, picking a total of 23 wickets.

Since retiring as a cricketer, Sehwag has taken up the role of a pundit, and has often been see sharing his views on the Indian cricket team's assignments through different channels.