Virender Sehwag Spoke Foolishly, Says Angry Sourav Ganguly

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Friday claimed that he was convinced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members to apply for India coaching job, which he was never interested in. He further went on to claim that lack of setting in BCCI was one of the factors why he couldn't become the coach of India. "Dekhiye main coach isliye nahi ban paaya kyonki jo bhi coach chun rahe the unse mera koi setting nahin tha. (Look I couldn't become the (India) coach because I didn't have any setting (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers) with those who were in power of appointing the coach)," Sehwag told hindi news channel 'India TV' during a chat show.

Reacting to that, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that Virender Sehwag "spoke foolishly" when he claimed that "lack of setting" cost him the national team chief coach's job.

"I've got nothing to say. Sehwag spoke foolishly (bokar moton boleche)," Ganguly, one of three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee that picked Ravi Shastri ahead of Sehwag and others as head coach, said.

The swashbuckling former opener also had said he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post.

Ganguly, however, refused to be dragged into the issue any further.

The Cricket Association of Bengal President sounded confident of a full house at the Eden Gardens during the second India-Australia ODI on September 21 despite concerns that the onset of Durga Puja season could be a dampener.

"All complimentary tickets of 25,000 is gone. We have also sold about 15,000 tickets out of the available 30,000. We still have five days left," Ganguly said.

The Durga Puja season is beginning with Mahalaya on September 19.

(With PTI Inputs)