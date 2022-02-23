Former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media to pass on his support to Wriddhiman Saha, who recently revealed a series of texts from a journalist, including a couple of messages perceived to be threats. The wicketkeeper-batter had shared a screenshot of his conversation with the unnamed journalist on social media and also explained the reason behind why he is not revealing the name of the person. The news took the cricket fraternity by storm and Sehwag backed Wriddhiman but also asked him to reveal the name. "Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future , it's important for you to name him. Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal(take a deep breath, and say the name)", tweeted Sehwag.

According to Sehwag, it would be important for Wriddhiman to name the journalist as it could "prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future".

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman took to Twitter to explain why he wouldn't reveal the person's identity.

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name", Saha explained.

"I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude", he concluded.

Earlier, Sehwag had also reacted to Wriddhiman's initial tweet where he shared the screenshot.

Other than Sehwag, Wriddhiman has also received support from other cricketers and former players. He also received support from the Indian Cricketers' Association, who released a statement to condemn the unnamed journalist.

"We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there's always a line that must never be crossed. What has happened in Saha's case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated," ICA President Ashok Malhotra said in an official statement.