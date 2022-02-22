Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday took to Twitter to explained the reason behind why he is not revealing the name of the "journalist" who had sent "threatening" messages to him for saying no to an interview. Saha had, on Sunday, shared screenshot of messages he received from the "journalist" following the Indian selection committee's decision to drop him from the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name.

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

"My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," Saha wrote in a thread of three Tweets.

3/3- I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

The 37-year-old had taken to Twitter to allege that a "respected journalist" took an aggressive tone after his refusal to give him an interview.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, Pragyan Ojha and Harbhajan Singh came out in support of Saha. While Shastri asked BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to step in, Ojha and Harbhajan urged Saha to name the journalist in question.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had told news agency PTI on Monday that the board will speak to Saha about his tweet.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI on Monday.

Saha, who has played 40 Tests for the country, was told by head coach Rahul Dravid after the tour of South Africa that the team would moving on from him and he could take a decision on his career.

Promoted

Saha had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid but the head coach said that "he was not hurt" as he respects the cricketer and just wanted to give him a clear picture on his position with honesty and clarity. Saha had also claimed, in an interview, that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had texted him to assure that he would never be dropped from the team till he was at the helm of affairs.

(With PTI inputs)