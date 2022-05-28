Former India batter Virender Sehwag made the longest format his own by scoring 8586 runs, averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23. The Delhi opener has two triple centuries to his name and he brought an attacking approach to Test cricket. Now, Sehwag has spoken on how Rishabh Pant's name can be etched in history books forever and how playing 100+ Tests would help him.

"If he goes on to play 100+ Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names,” Sehwag said on Sports18 show 'Home of Heroes'.

Pant has so far played 30 Tests, scoring 1,920 runs at an average of 40.85 with his highest score being 159 not out.

While shorter formats have been lucrative and offer instant gratification, Sehwag feels 99 per cent of the players in the IPL would want to play Test cricket.

“Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books,” said Sehwag.

The Nawab of Najafgarh also spoke about his penchant for hitting boundaries on the first ball. “Many, including Tendulkar, told me that I planned to hit the first ball to the fence. But I never did,” said Sehwag.

"I would be prepared to hit the first ball thinking it would more often be a loosener or a warm-up delivery," he added.