Virender Sehwag Celebrates The Birth Anniversary Of His 'Hidden Batting Partner' Kishore Kumar

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has his own way of celebrating landmarks and significant days. He took to Twitter to celebrate the 86th birth anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in his own inimitable way. "On his birth anniversary,remembering my hidden batting partner #KishoreKumar

Sehwag was the bugbear of bowling attacks all around the world and the many of top bowlers have been at the receiving end of his aggression for as long as he played.

Sehwag has been known to hum Kishore Kumar songs while taking guard as the most fiery of bowlers charged at him, making the singer his 'hidden batting partner'.

Sehwag has been quite a sensation on Twitter, with most of his tweets generating much humour among his followers.

He has also commented on many serious issues on the social media platform and received accolades and also criticism.