Virender Sehwag's Take On Husband-Wife Relationship Has Twitter In Splits

Updated: 29 July 2017 11:28 IST

Sehwag keeps coming up with hilarious one-liners and this time Twitter can't stop reacting to his explanation of a husband-wife relationship.

© AFP

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has retained all his abilities post retirement of what made him one of the most entertaining cricketers to have taken the field. Sehwag, who is pretty active on social media, keeps coming up with hilarious one-liners and this time Twitter can't stop reacting to his explanation of a husband-wife relationship. On Saturday, in yet another funny tweet Sehwag wrote, "Husband is HEAD of Family and Wife is the Neck that turns the Head around. Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar ,Selfie Se Kaise Kare Inkaar!" Four hours after the post, the tweet had already collected over 15,000 'likes' and a little less than 1,5 00 retweets.

Twitter exploded with some hilarious replies to Sehwag's tweet.

A couple of days ago, the Delhi batsman was involved in a twitter banter with British journalist Piers Morgan which has been on for quite a while, and well followed too. Morgan jumped on the opportunity to take a swipe at Sehwag after India lost the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final to England at Lord's on Sunday. "You OK, buddy @virendersehwag? #WWC2017final ???," Morgan tweeted mentioning Sehwag on Twitter.

Sehwag was quick to give it back to Morgan and wrote, "Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate. We fought well &will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change!"

The Indian women's cricket team, playing their second World Cup final after 2005, suffered a middle and lower-order batting collapse to lose by nine runs in a nail-biting final.

