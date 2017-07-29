Virender Sehwag's Take On Husband-Wife Relationship Has Twitter In Splits

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has retained all his abilities post retirement of what made him one of the most entertaining cricketers to have taken the field. Sehwag, who is pretty active on social media, keeps coming up with hilarious one-liners and this time Twitter can't stop reacting to his explanation of a husband-wife relationship. On Saturday, in yet another funny tweet Sehwag wrote, "Husband is HEAD of Family and Wife is the Neck that turns the Head around. Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar ,Selfie Se Kaise Kare Inkaar!" Four hours after the post, the tweet had already collected over 15,000 'likes' and a little less than 1,5 00 retweets.

Husband is HEAD of Family and Wife is the Neck that turns the Head around.

Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar ,Selfie Se Kaise Kare Inkaar ! pic.twitter.com/FQt3kHT9jE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 29, 2017

Twitter exploded with some hilarious replies to Sehwag's tweet.

You remind me "Dinchek Pooja" again....Selfi mene leli aaj... — @SirHardikPandya (@DileepParmar) July 29, 2017

She needs a new selfie phone... Image too grainy — Khalandar Sha Khan (@ksk_khalandar) July 29, 2017

And sir ji, to add here. Jab jodi ho itni shandaar to kyon karo selfie se inkar.. Great pic — Prabhaker Sinha (@prabhakers) July 29, 2017

Husband is PM of the home, & wife is president of the home — Kamal Kant Varma (@KamalKantVarma1) July 29, 2017

Sir try ur hand in acting you will definitely outclass number of superstars @virendersehwag — Mohit Kumar (@sudanmohit10) July 29, 2017

A couple of days ago, the Delhi batsman was involved in a twitter banter with British journalist Piers Morgan which has been on for quite a while, and well followed too. Morgan jumped on the opportunity to take a swipe at Sehwag after India lost the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final to England at Lord's on Sunday. "You OK, buddy @virendersehwag? #WWC2017final ???," Morgan tweeted mentioning Sehwag on Twitter.

Sehwag was quick to give it back to Morgan and wrote, "Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate. We fought well &will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change!"

Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger.

Enjoy for a change! https://t.co/Dv1gn2jpWn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017

The Indian women's cricket team, playing their second World Cup final after 2005, suffered a middle and lower-order batting collapse to lose by nine runs in a nail-biting final.