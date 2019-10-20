Virender Sehwag celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday. Virender Sehwag, the former India opener, was greeted with a unique wish from Michael Vaughan. Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and said "Happy 50th birthday @virendersehwag ... Have a great day ...". Sehwag was quick to respond to the former England's captain tweet and called himself "ageless and timeless". "Thanks for your wishes Michael. How do you manage to keep track? I am ageless and timeless buddy," Sehwag replied.

Thanks for your wishes Michael. How do you manage to keep track? I am ageless and timeless buddy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2019

Sehwag's hilarious reply to Vaughan's post left fans in splits on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag is all set to return to action when he will join cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara for the upcoming Road Safety World Series in India.

The tournament will played in February next year that will feature cricketers from Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies along with India.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, Sehwag will be joined by Brett Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jonty Rhodes for the tournament.

The 41-year-old will also be a part of official broadcaster's expert panel for India's upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

India will host Bangladesh for three Twenty 20 Internationals and two Tests. The Test series will be a part of ICC World Test Championship.

The first T20I will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 3.