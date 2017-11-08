 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Response To Birthday Wish, Raghuram Rajan-Style

Updated: 08 November 2017 11:37 IST

Last year, then Reserve Bank boss Rajan cut the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to a four-year low of 6.75 per cent in a surprise move. Responding to how the media has given him different names like 'Santa Claus' and 'Hawk', he simply said, "My name is Raghuram Rajan and I do what I do".

Virat Kohli's Response To Birthday Wish, Raghuram Rajan-Style
Virat Kohli celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday. © AFP

India cricket captain, Virat Kohli, turned 29 on Sunday with wishes pouring in, from his teammates in the dressing room to his countless fans across the world. "Really overwhelmed to see all the love and the wishes," he tweeted a day later. The sheer volume of birthday messages meant he couldn't respond to each individually, but Kohli did express his gratitude to his teammates, past and present. Among the more interesting exchanges was the one he had with KL Rahul, who asked him to stop making batting look easy.

Kohli responded in Raghuram Rajan style.

Last year, then Reserve Bank boss Rajan cut the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to a four-year low of 6.75 per cent in a surprise move.

Responding to how the media has given him different names like 'Santa Claus' and 'Hawk', he simply said, "My name is Raghuram Rajan and I do what I do".

The Men in Blue handed Kohli a belated birthday gift after beating New Zealand in the series-deciding third Twenty20 on Tuesday. India won by six runs in the rain-curtailed match to claim the series 2-1.

Commenting on the win against the Kiwis, Kohli said that having won a few matches on the trot make them proud.

"We have won a few on the trot and it makes us very proud. This stadium is beautiful, the outfield wonderful and the crowd made it special. I am surprised there were no games here earlier," he added.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KL Rahul asked Kohli to stop making batting look easy
  • Kohli's response was a bit like that of former RBI boss Rajan
  • Kohli turned 29 on Sunday
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Launches Fierce Defense Of MS Dhoni After Series Win
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Launches Fierce Defense Of MS Dhoni After Series Win
India vs New Zealand: The Series Win Makes Us Proud, Says Virat Kohli
India vs New Zealand: The Series Win Makes Us Proud, Says Virat Kohli
3rd T20I: Bumrah, Chahal Shine As India Beat New Zealand By Six Runs To Win Series 2-1
3rd T20I: Bumrah, Chahal Shine As India Beat New Zealand By Six Runs To Win Series 2-1
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.