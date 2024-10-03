The Indian cricket team is in the middle of a long Test season. After the series against Bangladesh, India will next face New Zealand in a three-Test series starting on October 16. Then in November, India will Tour Australia for the Border-Gavsakar Trophy. Next year, after the IPL, India will take on England in a five-match series starting in Leeds on June 20 2025. There will be matches at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007, and the Rohit Sharma-led side would want to end that drought.

Former England pace great Sturat Broad, who played 167 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, said it could be Virat Kohli's last Tour of England.

"This could be Virat's last tour of England," Broad was quoted as saying by nottinghampost.com.

"They've got so much talent and so much depth and England are slightly more youthful and less experienced but have a huge amount of talent and play this front-foot style of cricket.

"As a fan, you want to watch every ball of that series. England will be on the money, and I think it's going to be close. I don't think it will be a five-nil or a four-nil, it will probably be going down to the last Test. If the weather plays ball, I think it will be 2-2."

He predicts it to be cracker of a series.

"It's going to be a very special series," said Broad.

"Don't underestimate how much it hurt England when India won at Lord's (in 2021) and drew the series. It was an aggressive test match, Mohammed Siraj bowled fantastically well on the final day, a drier pitch and just getting that bit of movement.

"It was an amazing, emotional Test match to watch, and I know how much that hurt the England dressing room. Equally, it was very joyous for India to come here - we saw the joy on Kohli's face and how much that meant to him. I think it's going to be an absolute crackerjack of a series."