Star India batter Virat Kohli was seen having a fun time with head coach Rahul Dravid on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against Australia. Kohli, who top-scored for India with his knock of 22, looked positive in his knock, but was undone by Todd Murphy's delivery, which kept low and hit him on the pads. After being dismissed, Kohli was seen having a chat with Dravid, who couldn't control his laughter after seeing the former India captain's antics. The interesting conversation was caught on camera on Day 1.

Virat and dravid pic.twitter.com/McCXr3sMmU — Kalash Gupta (@KalashG06322954) February 18, 2023

India batters had a disappointing outing in the first innings as Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann ran riot at the Holkar Stadium after the hosts had opted to bat.

Kuhnemann bagged his maiden five-wicket haul and Nathan Lyon three to skittle India for 109 on Day 1.

Australia, attempting to fight back in the four-match series from two heavy defeats, introduced spin in the sixth over after India won the toss and elected to bat.

Earlier, India made two changes to the team that won in Delhi with Gill in for Rahul and fast bowler Yadav replacing the rested Mohammed Shami.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Australia, led by Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins, also made two changes.

Starc replaced Cummins while Cameron Green came in for David Warner, who was ruled out of the remaining two matches after suffering a fractured elbow and concussion in the second Test in Delhi.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Is King Kohli The GOAT? For Fans, He's Among The Top