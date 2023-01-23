India cricketer KL Rahul married Athiya Shetty -- Bollywood actress and daughter of actor Sunil Shetty -- on Monday. While the couple hadn't made any official statement on the rumours of their marriage earlier, the two tying the knot on January 23 was an open secret. The wedding function reportedly took place at Sunil Shetty's Khandala Farmhouse. Soon after their marriage, the couple shared the pictures of its wedding and KL Rahul's teammate Virat Kohli and star tennis player Sania Mirza was quick to react to the post.

Check Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza's reactions here:

The wedding ceremony, attended only by the very closest of the Shettys' family and friends, was "beautiful," said Suniel Shetty, wearing a festive traditional outfit. He quipped that the "father-in-law chakkar" should be dispensed with so that just the 'father' bit remains. "In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki woh part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon (It would be great to dispense with 'in-law' and have 'father' remain because that's a responsibility I discharge well)," he said.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had been in a relationship for a long time.

