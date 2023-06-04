After having a tremendous outing with the bat in the recently concluded IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli will now be seen in action for India during the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. As the WTC final will be played from June 7, Kohli could not control his fanboy moment and took some time off on Saturday to witness the FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium.

In a viral video on Twitter, Kohli was seen with wife Anushka Sharma, fellow teammate Shubman Gill and former India batter Yuvraj Singh, cheering and enjoying themselves at the stadium during the FA Cup final.

King Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating Manchester City FA Cup win. pic.twitter.com/u7CcjuJ0at — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 4, 2023

Manchester City are one game away from a historic treble after Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men completed a domestic double at Wembley and can become just the second side, after United in 1998/99, to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season should they beat Inter Milan to become European champions for the first time on June 10.

Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history after just 12 seconds. United levelled on 33 minutes through Bruno Fernandes' penalty after Jack Grealish was harshly penalised for handball.

But the City captain, in what could be his final game for the club on English soil with his contract expiring at the end of the season, volleyed home the winner six minutes into the second-half.

Talking about Team India, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be eyeing the coveted the WTC final trophy after losing out on the same during the 2021 match against New Zealand.

(With AFP Inputs)