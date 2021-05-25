Story ProgressBack to home
Watch: Virat Kohli's Epic Reaction To His Own "Accidental Crossbar Challenge"
Virat Kohli hit the crossbar while trying to take a shot playing football, and came up with a funny caption.
Virat Kohli runs up to take a shot while playing football.© Twitter
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's love for football is well known. The prolific batsman on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video of him playing football. "Accidental crossbar challenge," he captioned the video with a laughing emoji. In the video, Kohli can be seen taking a shot from just outside the box. Kohli manages to bend it across to the far post, but only for the ball to hit the crossbar and bounce back. Kohli can be seen with his head in his hands after gasping in exasperation.
Watch Kohli's shooting skills here:
Accidental crossbar challenge pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb- Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021
Kohli is often seen playing football while training for India or Royal Challengers Bangalore.
