Virat Kohli's Double Ton vs Bangladesh Draws Praise From Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run of form with the bat on Friday, when he completed a well-calculated 204-run knock against Bangladesh in the one-off Test match against the neighbouring nation at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Kohli's double ton helped India to a commanding total of 687/6 before declaration, earning him praise from various quarters across the cricketing world. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also joined in with some praise, hailing Kohli and his bat for his spectacular form in recent times.

"The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don't need scoreboards.May god always keep your bat like that @imVkohli," Tendulkar tweeted on Friday evening.

The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don't need scoreboards.May god always keep your bat like that @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zSgLgTeTYY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2017

Kohli, for whom this was the fourth double ton in Test cricket, had arrived at the crease after Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal on Day 1, and completed his century before the end of the first day's play.

He added to his total on Day 2, sewing a 222-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane in the process, before being dismissed for 204. Centuries from Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha also came in handy as India declared at 687/6 on Day 2.

India will next play a four-match Test series against Australia, which will commence from February 23.