Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was recently asked to choose between the cover drive of star India batter Virat Kohli or former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Both these batters are known for their powerful hitting and many fans often draw many comparisons between the two. While Kohli had an exceptional outing in the recently concluded ODI World Cup as he became the Player of the Tournament, Babar, on the other hand, received severe criticism for team's poor form and even stepped down from the captaincy.

However, getting back to Gurbaz, the 22-year-old Afghanistan star gave it a long thought as chose Virat's cover drive over Babar's.

During the ODI World Cup 2023, Afghanistan made history as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time in the marquee event.

In a recent interview, Gurbaz had stated that he had met Babar after the match and asked him for his signed bat. He also revealed that the 29-year-old batter was highly emotional at the moment and was on the verge of breaking down.

“That moment I will never forget about Babar. We beat Pakistan, and then I asked for his bat. Once he brought the bat, he was so disappointed and I can feel it as a player. I can feel that you know, when you lost the game and then this, especially in this kind of situation. He was under so much pressure," Gurbaz told Pakistani influencer Momin Saqib.

“I remember that I also felt emotional, he is one of the best players, one of the best captains. Trust me, I was trying not to say this in front of the camera, but I want to say that he was about to cry. He was so dejected, and I have never seen any player like that. Everyone was against him. But I salute Babar bhai, he was so strong and he kept going. He never gave up,” he added.