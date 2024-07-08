Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi summoned white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten to talk about the team's future according to Geo News. The meeting is being held in light of the recent criticism by some sections of fans and former Pakistan cricketers on the Men in Green's performance in the T20 World Cup. In the marquee event, the Babar Azam-led side had a woeful campaign that saw them crash out in the group stage itself.

Last week, ESPNcricinfo reported that white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten and selector Wahab Riaz submitted their tour reports to Naqvi.

Sources informed Geo News that Naqvi would review the report that Kirsten submitted. The report highlights players' discipline, game awareness, fitness and many other things.

It was also reported that the most important part of the discussion would be the future of Babar Azam as the white-ball skipper of the Pakistan team.

After Pakistan's latest setback, Babar's white-ball captaincy also became a subject of scrutiny. Former Pakistan cricketers criticised Babar's leadership and captaincy skills.

Last Thursday, Naqvi shed light on Babar's future as Pakistan's captain and stated that no decision had been made on him.

"There is, however, no decision taken so far related to Babar Azam," the top cricket official, who also serves as the country's interior minister, told reporters in Lahore, as quoted from Geo News."I'm only speaking to those former cricketers who are interested in the betterment of Pakistan cricket," he added.

Last week, Geo News also reported that around 30-35 international cricketers will meet the PCB chairman on Monday. They will give their feedback and suggestions to improve the domestic cricket structure in the country.

Pakistan kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a Super Over defeat against the co-hosts, the USA. Pakistan's arch-rival, India, further increased their woes by getting the better of them in the low-scoring thriller, where they failed to chase down the 120-run target.

Pakistan returned to winning ways by securing victories in their remaining two games against Canada and Ireland. However, their late surge wasn't enough to seal their tickets for the Super 8 stage in the Caribbean.

As there is a huge gap in Pakistan's next white-ball series, Pakistan management will have ample time to make the necessary changes for the betterment of their cricket.

After the T20 World Cup heartbreak, Pakistan will play their next white-ball series against Australia in November.

