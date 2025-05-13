Virat Kohli's sudden retirement from Test cricket has triggered a wave of emotions across the internet. While tributes poured in from fans and former players, social media was also flooded with a flurry of memes speculating if Kohli is gearing up for an ODI exit next. After stepping away from T20Is post the 2024 World Cup win, and now saying goodbye to Tests, fans are left wondering-will the 2027 World Cup be the last time Kohli wears the Indian team jersey?

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, leaving fans stunned. His remarkable Test career includes 123 matches, 9,230 runs, and 30 centuries at an average of 46.85. As captain, he led India in 68 Tests, winning 40-making him the most successful Test skipper in the Indian history.

Within minutes, X (formerly Twitter) lit up with posts ranging from nostalgic tributes to hilarious memes. Fans used humour to cope with the news, imagining all sorts of scenarios-from Kohli joining commentary panels to predicting his "next retirement."

Here's how internet reacted:

Dear @BCCI please add more odis to the calender till the 2027 odi wc. At least Virat kohli will reach 100 centuries. This is the only hope. — viratfan24 (@SrinathreddyKe1) May 12, 2025

Shameless me expecting 19 centuries in odi pic.twitter.com/smQNDyJtdZ — Shauryx (@Kohli_Devotee) May 12, 2025

If RCB wins This Year He Will Retire From IPL Too#Kohli #ViratKohli

After 2027 World Cup Retire In ODI pic.twitter.com/fhYEVZDKtp — (@singlechild_) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli ne test cricket ko bye kar diya, ab bas IPL aur ODI mein hi dekh payenge#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xr27fKA0n3 — Cricket Pe Charcha 24x7 (@cpc24x7) May 12, 2025

The ODI World Cup is just two years away, and by then, the current three-year IPL cycle will be ending too. These might be Kohli's final 2-3 years in cricket. As he said, whether he wins an IPL trophy or not, it's fine-at this stage, it's all about enjoying whatever time is left pic.twitter.com/YQd9KlxdLP — Flavia (@FlaviaNagpal) May 12, 2025

Only 24 odi till 2027 wc.

pic.twitter.com/AoFuj8G4wu — Shauryx (@Kohli_Devotee) May 12, 2025

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma weighed in on the growing speculation, expressing hope that Kohli will lead India in the 2027 ODI World Cup. "I salute him for his tremendous contribution to Indian Cricket, and as a coach, I am proud of him for what he has done for the youngsters. Emotionally, it hurts that we won't be seeing him in whites again for the country. I appreciate and back his decision...Hopefully, he will be there to win the ODI World Cup (in 2027) for India, and he will be 100 per cent committed to it," Sharma told ANI.

As fans try to process his Test exit, the big question now is: will Kohli call it quits from ODIs too? One thing's for sure-his next move will be watched closely.