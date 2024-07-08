Wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Jurel proved that he is one for the future, as he made a superb run-out during India's second T20I against Zimbabwe. What made it even more special was that Jurel's genius run-out happened on the birthday of perhaps India's greatest ever wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni. After a shocking loss to Zimbabwe in the first of five T20Is, a youthful India side needed to bounce back. And so they did, with moments like Jurel's run-out played a crucial part.

After Abhishek Sharma's swashbuckling ton guided India to a mammoth 234 in 20 overs, the Zimbabwe run chase never got going. With the opposition stuck at 76/6, Jurel grabbed his moment to shine on the first ball of the 12th over.

Watch: Dhruv Jurel's sensational run-out

Zimbabwe batsman Wellington Masakadza played it to the leg side and hoped to sneak a quick single. Not under Jurel's watch, though. The 23-year-old ran to fetch the ball, turned around and threw it all the way to the non-striker's wicket. He hit bullseye, and Masakadza was well short.

It is a run-out that MS Dhoni would've certainly been proud of. The former India captain turned 43 on July 7, and celebrated his birthday in the company of Bollywood icon Salman Khan.

After the game, Jurel took to X to wish Dhoni on his birthday.

Happy birthday, Mahi bhai. Thank you for inspiring millions around the world (including me) to take up the sport pic.twitter.com/oAAY2qSMqe — Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) July 7, 2024

Jurel, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is making his first T20I appearances in the tour to Zimbabwe. After the 2024 T20 World Cup win - and the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja from T20Is - Shubman Gill is leading a young Team India..

Earlier this year, Jurel had made his mark in red-ball cricket, playing the final three Tests in England's tour of India. He impressed, winning the Player of the Match award as India won the fourth Test of the series.

Although Rishabh Pant is the undisputed first-choice wicket-keeper batsman for India, performances like these could help Jurel establish himself as a regular in blue.