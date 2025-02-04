India batter Abhishek Sharma registered his name in history books with a majestic 54-ball 135 in the 5th and final T20I of the series against England on Sunday. The left-handed opening batter has always shown the intent of playing such extraordinary innings and he executed it to perfection at Wankhede this time. As Abhishek's inspiring knock helped India secure a whopping 150-run victory against Jos Buttler-led tourists, the young opener went on to break several records. One of the biggest records that Abhishek broke, courtesy of his century against England, was Virat Kohli's milestone of scoring the most number of runs in a T20I series against England for India.

Abhishek finished the T20I series with 279 runs under his belt in 5 matches. With this figure, he left Virat Kohli behind and claimed the No. 1 spot in terms of batters scoring the most runs in a bilateral T20I series played between India and England.

Kohli had scored 231 against England in 2021 in what was also a 5-match series. As for the overall record, Tilak Varma holds the No. 1 spot when it comes to the list of batters for the most number of runs in a T20I series -- against any opponent. He had hit 280 runs in just 4 innings against South Africa last year.

Most runs in a T20I series for India:

280 - Tilak Varma (4 Inns) vs South Africa, 2024

279 - Abhishek Sharma (5 Inns) vs England, 2025

231 - Virat Kohli (5 Inns) vs England, 2021

224 - KL Rahul (5 Inns) vs New Zealand, 2020

Abhishek smashed a record 13 sixes -- most by any Indian batter ever in a T20 international -- in the 5th T20I while also smashing seven fours to pin England bowlers at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

“You can ask any player, such matches are very few (and far between). I would say it was all possible because of the efforts I put in the practice, the backing I got from the coaches and the captain when I was not getting the runs or not bowling well,” Abhishek said in the post-match press conference.

“All these things calculate (work out well) at the end and I had the belief that on my day, I will play an innings like this,” he said after the match.