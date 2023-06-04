The World Test Championship final between India and Australia is just around the corner and both the teams are ready to face each other in the ultimate battle of the longest format. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be definitely relying on Virat Kohli for a big innings, as the star batter recently roared back to form after battling a lean patch. The 34-yrar-old Virat, who was struggling to get runs, smashed his much-awaited 28th Test century during the fourth Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in March, this year.

Speaking about the the playing conditions at The Oval, former Australia captain Greg Chappell spoke about the 2014 and 2021 Test series against England where Kohli had struggled while facing the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

"Virat Kohli was asked a lot of questions in England in 2014 and 2021 by Anderson, Broad and the rest of the English bowlers. They bowled some excellent lines and lengths to him in conditions that suited them. They knew he is the best and lifted themselves up when bowling to him. To think or say that the Australians will be able to do the same from ball one is not correct. The English know their own conditions better than anyone else in the world", Chappell said on the show 'Backstage with Boria Majumdar'.

"Virat loves to bat against the Australians. We have seen that in Australia. His record is evidence how good he is. He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one. The Oval from all of my experience is going to have bounce and it will suit Virat. You have said to me that the weather has stayed dry so far. If the weather continues to stay dry the Oval is as close to an Australian wicket in England as you will ever get. And that will suit Virat. I think if he is mentally switched on like I have said to you earlier in the conversation, he will get runs for India. He is a very good player and someone who can make a telling difference", he further added.

In 24 Tests against Australia, Virat has scored 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26, with eight tons and five fifties. His best score is 186.

Across all formats against Australia, Virat has played 92 matches, in which he has scored 4,945 runs at an average of 50.97. His best score is 186. He has scored 16 centuries and 24 fifties against Aussies.

Given the form he is in, he will no doubt be a key player in the WTC final for India.

