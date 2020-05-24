Virat Kohli Trolls Kevin Pietersen For "Shave Your Beard Off" Comment On Throwback Picture

Virat Kohli posted a throwback picture of himself on Instagram that charmed many of his fans. However, former England captain Kevin Pietersen decided to troll him on his look and commented: "Shave your beard off". Kevin Pietersen's teasing remark didn't go well with Indian captain Virat Kohli , who hit back with a reply: "@kp24 better than your TikTok videos". The Instagram banter between Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen sent their fans into a frenzy.

Photo Credit: Instagram

This is not the first time when the two cricketers engaged in a social media banter. Earlier when Kohli decided to style his beard and shared a video on Instagram explaining what he did, Pietersen came dishing out some hilarious banter.

"Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen commented on the video, referring to the few strands of grey hair in his beard that have become quite prominent over the last year or so.