Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Does It Get Rid Of The Grey?" Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli's Shaving Video

Updated: 19 April 2020 15:30 IST

Kevin Pietersen carried on the banter from his live chat session with Virat Kohli on to the India captain's Instagram video.

"Does It Get Rid Of The Grey?" Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohlis Shaving Video
Virat Kohli shared his new look on Instagram. © Instagram

Virat Kohli decided to use his time in quarantine to style his beard and shared a video on Instagram explaining what he did. But former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was less interested in the India captain's new look and more interested in dishing out some hilarious banter. "Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen commented on the video, referring to the few strands of grey hair in his beard that have become quite prominent over the last year or so.

1bqd9jv

Kevin Pietersen took the cake with his comment on Virat Kohli's video.
Photo Credit: Instagram

Kohli had shared the video saying that during quarantine, it is important to be engaging in activities that "make you feel good".

"While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look," he captioned the video, while also challenging his fans to trim their beards at home.

In the video, Kohli - who got his newest haircut from wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma - talks a little about how he is going to go about the trim, before styling out his new look. But it was Pietersen's comment that took the cake.

Kohli and Pietersen had recently engaged in a candid conversation on an Instagram Live session, where they spoke about the IPL and his career lows as well as the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli shared a video of him trimming his beard on Instagram
  • Kevin Pietersen decided to have a laugh at the India captain's expense
  • The two recently engaged in an Instagram live chat session
Related Articles
MS Dhonis Arrival Changed Power Dynamics Of Indian Cricket, Says Krishnamachari Srikkanth
MS Dhoni's Arrival Changed Power Dynamics Of Indian Cricket, Says Krishnamachari Srikkanth
BCCI Creates "Team Mask Force", Video Features Messages From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
BCCI Creates "Team Mask Force", Video Features Messages From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Anushka Sharma Hilariously Asks Virat Kohli To Hit A Four. Watch
Anushka Sharma Hilariously Asks Virat Kohli To Hit A Four. Watch
Ex-England Cricketer Posts Picture Of Disastrous Haircut, Wife Apologises
Ex-England Cricketer Posts Picture Of Disastrous Haircut, Wife Apologises
Nathan Lyon Wants To See How "Superstar" Virat Kohli Will Play In Empty Stadiums
Nathan Lyon Wants To See How "Superstar" Virat Kohli Will Play In Empty Stadiums
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.