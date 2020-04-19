"Does It Get Rid Of The Grey?" Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli's Shaving Video

Virat Kohli decided to use his time in quarantine to style his beard and shared a video on Instagram explaining what he did. But former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was less interested in the India captain's new look and more interested in dishing out some hilarious banter. "Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen commented on the video, referring to the few strands of grey hair in his beard that have become quite prominent over the last year or so.

Kevin Pietersen took the cake with his comment on Virat Kohli's video.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kohli had shared the video saying that during quarantine, it is important to be engaging in activities that "make you feel good".

"While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look," he captioned the video, while also challenging his fans to trim their beards at home.

In the video, Kohli - who got his newest haircut from wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma - talks a little about how he is going to go about the trim, before styling out his new look. But it was Pietersen's comment that took the cake.

Kohli and Pietersen had recently engaged in a candid conversation on an Instagram Live session, where they spoke about the IPL and his career lows as well as the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.