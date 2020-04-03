Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat

Updated: 03 April 2020 12:07 IST

Virat Kohli's chat with Kevin Pietersen was hilariously interrupted by Anushka Sharma when she announced it was dinner time.

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen had a freewheeling chat on 'Instagram Live'. © Instagram/Kevin Pietersen

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen had a freewheeling chat on 'Instagram Live' where they spoke about a range of topics. From the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) failure to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the star duo's candid chat was a big hit on social media. However, Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, hilariously brought it to a grinding halt with her comment during the live chat. The Bollywood star wrote, "Chalo chalo dinner time".

Kevin Pietersen posted a screenshot of Anushka's comment with an even funnier caption.

"When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out...," wrote the England superstar.

Pietersen and Kohli began the much-anticipated chat by discussing the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We managed to get away to a farm just before the lockdown. There is some space here. It is heart-breaking to see. People are having a tough time," Kohli said.

“We have never been in one place for so long. It's bizarre. It's not a good thing to single out something like this as an opportunity to spend time together. But it is what it is. We are being cautious and staying positive. If not for this, I'd be hanging out with you at Chinnaswamy Stadium," Kohli added.

Pietersen then asked Kohli where he got his nickname "Chiku" from and the Indian captain said," I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007 I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ears stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic book Champak."

Interestingly, Kohli revealed that it was MS Dhoni who made his nickname famous by shouting it out at all times from behind the stumps.

Kohli also went on to reveal that the lowest point in his career came in 2014 during the England tour.

In the end, Kohli answered some questions from the fans on social media and picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi because of work ethic and drive.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen had a freewheeling chat on Instagram Live
  • The duo spoke about a range of issues, including coronavirus pandemic
  • Anushka Sharma also commented during the live chat
Coronavirus: PM Modi Holds Meeting With 40 Sportspersons Including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Haircuts To Horses: India Cricketers Make Most Of Coronavirus Lockdown
Virat Kohli Talks To Kevin Pietersen About Coronavirus Lockdown, MS Dhoni, RCB And Lowest Point
"Stay Home, Stay Safe": Virat Kohli Shares New Picture With Anushka Sharma On Instagram
Virat Kohli And Kevin Pietersen To Go Live On Instagram On April 2
