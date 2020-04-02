Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Stay Home, Stay Safe": Virat Kohli Shares New Picture With Anushka Sharma On Instagram

Updated: 02 April 2020 15:37 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been active on social media during a lockdown period, asking people to stay indoors and beat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Stay Home, Stay Safe": Virat Kohli Shares New Picture With Anushka Sharma On Instagram
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been active on Instagram. © Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been active on social media during the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to counter the coronavirus scare. In a recent post shared by Virat Kohli on Instagram, the Indian captain can be seen with posing with his wife. In the caption, Virat Kohli wrote, "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not monkeys #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe. The couple has been very vocal about the fight against coronavirus and has on numerous occasions taken to social media and requested citizens to follow the guidelines given by the government.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had come out in support in the fight against coronavirus and had pledged to donate to PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Several other sports personalities in the country have also contributed as India battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sporting events from across the globe have been cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure. The most recent event to get cancelled was Wimbledon which was earlier scheduled to begin from June 29,2020, and would have gone on till July 13, 2020. Prior to this, organisers of the French Open had decided to postpone the tournament to September 20, 2020, till October 4, 2020. Earlier the grand slam was scheduled to begin from May 26, 2020, to June 9, 2020.

With all global sporting events getting cancelled, it will be interesting to see if the Indian Premier League begins from April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to take a final call on the future of this year's IPL.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli shared a photo with Anushka Sharma on his instagram account
  • Virat and Anushka have requested people to stay safe
  • The couple pledged to donate in the fight against COVID-19
Related Articles
Virat Kohli And Kevin Pietersen To Go Live On Instagram On April 2
Virat Kohli And Kevin Pietersen To Go Live On Instagram On April 2
Shane Warne Picks Sourav Ganguly As Captain Of Indias Greatest XI
Shane Warne Picks Sourav Ganguly As Captain Of India's Greatest XI
Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Virat Kohli, Counts Positives Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Virat Kohli, Counts Positives Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Yuvraj Singh Says MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Didnt Support Him Like Sourav Ganguly Did As Captain
Yuvraj Singh Says MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Didn't Support Him Like Sourav Ganguly Did As Captain
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Shows Off His Horse Riding Skills In Latest Twitter Post
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Shows Off His Horse Riding Skills In Latest Twitter Post
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.