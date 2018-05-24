Virat Kohli Suffers Slipped Disc, Say Sources; May Miss County Stint

India captain Virat Kohli's upcoming stint with English county side Surrey is unlikely to take off after the 29-year-old was diagnosed with a slipped disc, according to BCCI sources. "Virat has a herniated disc which might force him to miss county matches," BCCI sources told NDTV. Kohli was signed by the English county team side Surrey for June ahead of India's tour to England.

Kohli had signed the deal with Surrey in his bid to prepare for a long England tour, starting in July.

The Indian skipper will also miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

He will also miss the two T20 Internationals against Ireland, scheduled to be played ahead of England tour.

(With inputs from Rica Roy)