Gearing up for the Asia Cup 2023, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share his Yo-Yo test score on Thursday. The ace Indian batter, who is widely considered one of the fittest players of his generation, scored 17.2 in the fitness test, well above the reported acceptable mark of 16.5. While fans were thrilled to see Kohli acing his fitness tests at the age of 34, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bosses were not entirely happy seeing the player post a piece of confidential information on social media.

"The happiness of finishing the Yo-Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done," Kohli had posted on Instagram via a story. The BCCI, however, sent a verbal reminder to all the players, including Kohli, that sharing such information on social media shouldn't be taking place.

"Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The Indian players, part of the Asia Cup 2023 squad, have been undergoing a special program in a training camp in Bengaluru. While most of the players joined a few days ago, others who were busy with the Ireland T20I series will join on August 25.

The program has reportedly been developed keeping in mind the forthcoming ODI World Cup. The board wants all of its players, considered for selection in the showpiece event, to remain fully fit in order to give the team the best chance of winning the title and ending the long and excruciating ICC trophy drought.

The Asia Cup campaign begins on August 30 while the Indian team will be playing its first match of the continental tournament on September 02 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

