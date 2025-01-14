Repeated poor performances for India have seen even modern greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma face uncertainty over their future in the national team. As calls for their exit from the national side strengthen, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reported sending a subtle warning to the duo ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. If the duo fails to perform in the big event, their exit from the national side wouldn't be as tough a decision for the selectors at it probably is at present.

In a report by India Today, worry over Rohit and Virat's poor performances was acknowledged by the top BCCI bosses, though a knee-jerk reaction isn't being contemplated immediately. But, another poor show in the Champions Trophy might be the final nail in the coffin for the duo.

"The meeting was detailed, with lengthy discussions on the team's performance, especially the batting lineup. Management wanted to understand why Indian batters, despite having a strong lineup, have not been able to perform. They also focused on identifying the core reasons and how to rectify them."

The topic of Rohit Sharma's successor was also brought up in the meeting, where head coach Gautam Gambhir was also present.

The report further said that not a lot is going to change in the team at present but the team's captaincy is likely to see some changes after the Champions Trophy.

"As of now, nothing will happen, but the management is considering captaincy changes going forward after the Champions Trophy. If things do not change, steps may be taken regarding captaincy. As far as Virat is concerned, he also needs to show some runs, but I don't see either of them being removed from the Test team as we speak. Everything depends on their performance in the Champions Trophy," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

During the meeting the board has also insisted the players to focus on Ranji Trophy if they are serious about red-ball cricket. Missing national committments at will would also not be possible going forward.

"Players will not be allowed to pick and choose. This has been strictly communicated to both the players and selectors," a report said.