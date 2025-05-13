Rohit Sharma's exit as India's Test captain has posed a big question in front of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee. The Ajit Agarkar-led panel has to select a new captain and a vice-captain for the national team in the Test format, especially as Rohit's deputy Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly ruled himself out of the captaincy race. Bumrah looked like the natural candidate to succeed Rohit but his injury record made the board to consider other candidates.

According to multiple reports, Shubman Gill is the No. 1 choice to lead the team after Rohit's Test retirement. But, the great Sunil Gavaskar wants Bumrah to be given the baton.

"Who better to know what is the workload for himself than himself? If you appoint somebody else, they would always want an extra over from Bumrah. If he is your No. 1 bowler, he will himself know that 'yes, this is the time I must take a break'. To me, it has to be Jasprit Bumrah only. I know all these kind of speculation going around his workload and all that. Give it to him so that he knows how many overs to bowl, when to take him off, when to sort of rest. That would be the best thing," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

Bumrah even led the Indian team to its only victory against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. But, he also got himself injured in the 5-match series. The extent of the injury was such that Bumrha couldn't even feature for India in the Champions Trophy this year. The BCCI, hence, is cautious about Bumrah's workload. But, Gavaskar disagrees with the board's stance and the reason behind favouring Gill.

"He (Bumrah) may not have to miss a Test match. If you give it to him, he might know when to stop before his body starts to crumble. For me, give it to him. After the first Test, there is an eight-day gap. There's enough time to recover. Then, there are two back-to-back Test matches. That's fine. There's then another gap. If you give him the captaincy, he will be the best person to know when to bowl," he added.

With the England Test tour starting June 20, the BCCI is expected to name India's Test captain in the coming week or so.